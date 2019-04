A woman walks past the logo of Google during an event in New Delhi, India, August 28, 2018. Picture taken August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google South East Asia and India Vice-President Rajan Anandan will leave the firm at the end of April, Google Asia Pacific President Scott Beaumont said on Tuesday.

Vikas Agnihotri, country director, sales, will replace Anandan in the interim for Google India, Beaumont added.