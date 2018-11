FILE PHOTO: A Google logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., November 1, 2018. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam/File Photo

(Reuters) - Former Oracle Corp product chief Thomas Kurian is replacing Diane Greene as chief executive of Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud, according to a blog post here from Greene.

Kurian will join Google team on Nov. 26, while Greene will continue as CEO through January.