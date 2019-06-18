Google calendar app down globally

FILE PHOTO: Google's logo is seen at Viva Tech fair in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google Calendar app users were unable to access their schedules on Tuesday as the app faced technical issues globally.

"We are aware of the issues and working on a fix," Google replied here, in response to a tweet.

Earlier in the day, DownDetector.com, which monitors outages, showed a number of users saw the “Not Found” “Error 404” message when they tried to access the app.

Other apps appeared to be unaffected by the outage.