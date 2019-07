FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attends a working session during the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly, near Paris, France, July 17, 2019. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Google’s work with the Chinese government does not raise any concerns, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday after President Donald Trump last week called for his administration to investigate the issue.

Mnuchin, speaking in an interview on CNBC, said he did not see any areas of work by Google, owned by Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), that in any way raised concerns.