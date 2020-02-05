Technology News
February 5, 2020 / 11:23 PM / a few seconds ago

GoPro holiday quarter revenue, profit misses estimates, shares slide

1 Min Read

A GoPro camera is seen on a skier's helmet as he rides down the slopes in the ski resort of Meribel, French Alps, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wearable device maker GoPro Inc missed quarterly revenue and profit estimates for its all-important holiday quarter, sending shares down 13% in extended trade on Wednesday.

Fourth-quarter revenue, which rose 40% to $528.3 million, fell short of analysts’ average estimate of $565.9 million.

GoPro launched two new cameras including a ramped-up version of its HERO line in October.

The company has been trying to differentiate its premium-priced devices from smartphones with improved cameras through its flagship HERO line, as it looks to lure back action junkies.

Net income rose to $95.8 million, or 65 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $31.7 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 70 cents per share, missing analysts’ average estimate of 79 cents.

Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below