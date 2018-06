VIENNA (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) (VIGR.VI) said on Thursday it bought German peer Gothaer Finanzholding AG’s Polish unit.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Vienna Insurance Group is pictured at one of its offices in Vienna, Austria, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Gothaer Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen (Gothaer TU) mainly sells non-life insurance products and generated a premium volume of around 150 million euros ($177 million) last year, VIG said without providing a purchase price.

The takeover is subject to regulatory approval in Poland.