21 days ago
#Big Story 10
July 25, 2017 / 10:42 PM / 21 days ago

Brazil retailer GPA swings to profit, eyes better EBITDA margin

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA SA posted a second-quarter profit of 165 million reais ($52 million) on Tuesday, compared with a net loss of 277 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, doubled from a year ago to 659 million reais. GPA forecast that EBITDA would equal 5.5 percent of revenue from its food business this year, up from 5.3 percent in 2016.

Reporting by Brad Haynes

