Brazil's GPA considers spinning off Assai wholesale unit

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Assai, cash-and-carry division of Brazilian retailer GPA SA, is pictured next to the Brazilian national flag in Sao Paulo, Brazil January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer GPA (PCAR3.SA) is considering spinning off its Assai wholesale unit via an initial public offering, it said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

The new company would be listed on the Novo Mercado segment of Brazil’s Sao Paulo stock exchange, which requires elevated corporate governance standards. It would also issue American Depository Receipts in New York.

Assai will transfer its stake in Colombia’s Almacenes Exito SA to GPA prior to the spinoff, according to the filing. GPA acquired 96.57% of Exito in November, as part of broader efforts by parent company Casino (CASP.PA) to simplify its shareholding structure in Latin America.

GPA said it aims to unlock the wholesale unit’s value through the listing, while allowing Assai direct access to sources of funding, such as capital markets.

GPA plans to transfer Assai shares to its shareholders after the listing.