Grand Parade to close Dunkin', Baskin Robbins in South Africa

(Reuters) - South Africa’s Grand Parade Investments Ltd said on Friday it had filed to close its Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins franchises in the country due to poor performance and would instead channel capital into its chain of Burger King outlets.

“The decision to exit Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins was made following sustained losses in these businesses and an unsuccessful process to dispose of these businesses,” the company said in a statement.