FILE PHOTO: Customers await service at a branch of fast food franchise Burger King in Cape Town, South Africa, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd (GPLJ.J), which holds the Burger King franchise in South Africa, said on Wednesday it will sell its 95.36% stake in the business to ECP Africa Fund, in an attempt to close a valuation discount to its net asset value.

The sale also includes all shares it holds in Grand Foods Meat Plant, it said in a statement.