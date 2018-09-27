FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 27, 2018 / 8:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore's Grab in talks to sell Thai unit stake to Central Group: sources

Chayut Setboonsarng

2 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Singapore-based ride-hailing firm Grab is in talks to sell “a decent-sized stake” in its Thai business to Thailand’s largest retailer, Central Group, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

A Grab motorbike helmet is displayed during Grab's fifth anniversary news conference in Singapore June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The size is yet to be determined though discussions have been ongoing for some time, said one of the people, who declined to be identified as the matter was private.

Grab said it would not comment on “rumors and speculation”. Central did not respond to a request for comment.

Grab is interested in doing business with JD Central, a $500 million e-commerce joint venture that Central launched earlier this year with China’s JD.com (JD.O), one of the people said.

“It’s natural synergy with Central,” said the person, citing Grab’s current food delivery service from Central restaurants.

Grab’s operations in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy also includes ride-hailing and parcel delivery.

Central Group, owned by the billionaire Chirathivat family, also manages shopping centers and hotels across Thailand.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.