FILE PHOTO: A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) will announce its proposed decision on ride-hailing firm Grab on Thursday.

The competition regulator said last year it will monitor Grab for possible anti-competitive behavior, following its merger with Uber.