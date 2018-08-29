Grab says it holds 65 percent of Indonesia ride-hailing market

(Reuters) - Grab holds 65 percent of Indonesia’s ride-hailing market, its managing director for the country said on Wednesday.

A Grab motor driver is seen in a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The Singapore-based firm recently raised $1 billion in fresh funding to expand in Southeast Asia biggest economy, which it has earmarked as a priority market.

Grab said in a statement on Wednesday it would invest $250 million in Indonesian startups through its Grab Ventures arm, with a focus on firms involved in “mobility, food, logistics, fintech and other O2O (online to offline) challenges”.