August 29, 2018 / 5:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Grab says it holds 65 percent of Indonesia ride-hailing market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Grab holds 65 percent of Indonesia’s ride-hailing market, its managing director for the country said on Wednesday.

A Grab motor driver is seen in a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The Singapore-based firm recently raised $1 billion in fresh funding to expand in Southeast Asia biggest economy, which it has earmarked as a priority market.

Grab said in a statement on Wednesday it would invest $250 million in Indonesian startups through its Grab Ventures arm, with a focus on firms involved in “mobility, food, logistics, fintech and other O2O (online to offline) challenges”.

Reporting by Fanny Potkin & Cindy Silviana; Editing by Himani Sarkar

