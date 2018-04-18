GrafTech prices U.S. IPO below targeted range at $15 per share: source

(Reuters) - GrafTech International Ltd (EAF.N), a maker of graphite electrodes used in the production of steel, raised $525 million in its U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said, below expectations.

GrafTech, owned by Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO), priced its IPO at $15 per share, the source said, compared to the targeted range of $21 to $24 per share.

The company sold around 35 million shares, slightly fewer than the 37.8 million shares originally planned. Brookfield declined to comment.