FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 18, 2018 / 10:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

GrafTech prices U.S. IPO below targeted range at $15 per share: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - GrafTech International Ltd (EAF.N), a maker of graphite electrodes used in the production of steel, raised $525 million in its U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said, below expectations.

GrafTech, owned by Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO), priced its IPO at $15 per share, the source said, compared to the targeted range of $21 to $24 per share.

    The company sold around 35 million shares, slightly fewer than the 37.8 million shares originally planned. Brookfield declined to comment.

    Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.