Grafton to buy PPE maker IKH in Finland for $238 million

LONDON (Reuters) - Building materials distributor Grafton Group Plc will buy personal protective equipment maker IKH in Finland for 200 million euros ($237.90 million), Grafton said on Tuesday.

The deal will be paid for in cash and is expected to complete next month.

“The acquisition of IKH is an exciting development that gives Grafton a presence in Finland for the first time and broadens its market position,” Gavin Slark, Chief Executive Officer of Grafton said.

($1 = 0.8407 euros)