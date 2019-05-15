Ukraine seen harvesting more wheat, barley, less corn: APK-Inform

KIEV (Reuters) - Favourable weather this winter and spring will allow Ukraine to increase its 2019 wheat harvest to 26.2 million tonnes and its barley harvest to 7.9 million, the APK-Inform consultancy said on Wednesday.

But the country is likely to cut its corn production to 33.1 million tonnes from a record 35.6 million tonnes in 2018, the consultancy said in a statement.

Ukraine’s overall grain harvest may decrease slightly to 69.3 million tonnes this year from a record 69.8 million last year, it said.