Ukraine wheat harvest, exports to fall on drought: analyst

KIEV (Reuters) - UkrAgroConsult on Tuesday cut its forecast for Ukraine’s 2018/19 crop year wheat harvest and exports due to a severe drought across the country during spring and the first half of summer.

The agriculture consultancy reduced its wheat harvest forecast by 3.1 percent to 24.7 million tonnes, and exports to 15.5 million tonnes from 16 million tonnes forecast in June.

The consultancy, however, raise its forecast for this year’s maize harvest to 27.3 million tonnes from the previous estimate of 26.6 million tonnes. The 2018/19 maize exports forecast remained unchanged at 21 million tonnes, it said.