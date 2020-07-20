Court to hear EssilorLuxottica's case against GrandVision on Aug. 10

FILE PHOTO: Lens producer Essilor's logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Charenton-le-Pont, France, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The district court of Rotterdam on Monday said it would hear the case that EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) has filed against its acquisition target GrandVision (GVNV.AS) on Aug 10.

EssilorLuxottica said on Saturday it had filed a legal action to obtain information from GrandVision about its management of the coronavirus crisis, as it felt the eyewear group might have breached promises in the takeover deal.

GrandVision said it strongly disagreed with the demands from its prospective buyer.