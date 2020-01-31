Exclusive: EU regulators to investigate EssilorLuxottica's €7.2 billion Dutch deal

FILE PHOTO: Ray-Ban sunglasses on display at a shop in Hanau, Germany, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to open a full-scale investigation into EssilorLuxottica’s (ESLX.PA) 7.2-billion-euro bid for Dutch opticians group GrandVision (GVNV.AS), people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

EssilorLuxottica, which was formed last year from the merger of French lens maker Essilor and Italian eyewear group Luxottica, gave up the chance to offer concessions on Thursday, the deadline for doing so, the European Commission website showed.