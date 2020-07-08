EU regulators extend probe into EssilorLuxottica's Dutch deal to August 20

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust authorities have extended their investigation into Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica’s (ESLX.PA) 7.2-billion-euro ($8.1 billion) bid for Dutch opticians group GrandVision by a week to Aug. 20.

The European Commission warned the companies last month that the deal could harm competition, people familiar with the matter had told Reuters, suggesting that concessions might be required in return for clearing the takeover.

The Commission, the EU competition enforcer, was scheduled to decide on the deal by Aug. 13.

“The Commission extended the deadline in agreement with the parties,” a spokeswoman said.

EssilorLuxottica, formed last year from the merger of French lens maker Essilor and Italian eyewear group Luxottica, also owns the Oakley and Persol brands and Varilux lenses.

The acquisition would give the group control of more than 7,000 GrandVision outlets across the world.