July 30, 2020 / 7:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch eyeglass store firm GrandVision seeks ruling in EssilorLuxottica case

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - GrandVision(GVNV.AS), the Dutch operator of a chain of eyeglass stores, said on Thursday it had started an arbitration case against its would-be buyer EssilorLuxottica to ensure the French-Italian eyeglass firm “complies with its obligations.”

The move follows a EssilorLuxottica suit filed at the Rotterdam District Court last week seeking to force GrandVision to disclose information about its management performance during the coronavirus crisis.

EssilorLuxottica announced a 7.2 billion euro bid for GrandVision in July 2019.

