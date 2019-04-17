Four injured after lightning hits Acropolis Hill area in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) - Four people were injured after lightning struck the Acropolis Hill area in Athens on Wednesday, an ambulance service official said.

There was no sign the Parthenon temple or other historic sites were damaged, the culture ministry said.

Two guards and two tourists at the archaeological site were slightly injured by broken glass, the ambulance service said.

Greece has been hit by unseasonably heavy rain and lightning storms this week and authorities have issued several severe weather warnings.