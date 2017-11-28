FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek police find detonators, bomb making material: statement
#World News
November 28, 2017

Greek police find detonators, bomb making material: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek police found bomb making equipment and detonators during an early-morning raid at three addresses in Athens on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

Nine persons were being questioned, police said. Earlier police officials told Reuters the individuals were being quizzed for alleged links to DHKP/C, an outlawed group blamed for a string of attacks and suicide bombings in Turkey since 1990.

Police sources earlier said unspecified material in jars was found, and was being tested. The police statement said ‘commercial goods, which could potentially be used in making explosive materials’ were found.

Reporting By Athens newsroom

