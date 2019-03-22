Attackers throw explosive at Russian consulate in Athens

Police officers stand outside the Russian consulate after an explosion, in Athens, Greece March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) - Attackers on a motorcycle threw an explosive device, possibly a hand grenade, at the Russian consulate in Athens early on Friday, police said.

“It was probably a hand grenade. No one was injured,” a police official told Reuters, adding that it was not a powerful explosion.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack on the consulate in the Athens suburb of Chalandri, where police cordoned off the area.

In 2016, a security guard was wounded in a similar incident at the French embassy in central Athens.

Small-scale attacks on businesses, police, politicians and embassies are frequent in Greece, with its long history of political violence.

(This story has been refiled to correct headline to make clear target was consulate building, not consul.)