Debt relief will help Greece repay 'in the medium term': ECB chief

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The debt relief granted by euro zone governments to Greece will increase the country’s ability to repay its dues “in the medium term”, the president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, said in a letter published on Friday.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi attends the news conference following the governing council's interest rate decision at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“We welcome the agreement reached by the Eurogroup on 22 June, which we believe will improve debt sustainability in the medium term,” he said in a letter to a member of the European Parliament.

“We also welcome the Eurogroup’s readiness to consider further debt measures in the long term in case adverse economic developments were to materialize.”