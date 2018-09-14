FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 14, 2018 / 10:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Debt relief will help Greece repay 'in the medium term': ECB chief

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The debt relief granted by euro zone governments to Greece will increase the country’s ability to repay its dues “in the medium term”, the president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, said in a letter published on Friday.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi attends the news conference following the governing council's interest rate decision at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“We welcome the agreement reached by the Eurogroup on 22 June, which we believe will improve debt sustainability in the medium term,” he said in a letter to a member of the European Parliament.

“We also welcome the Eurogroup’s readiness to consider further debt measures in the long term in case adverse economic developments were to materialize.”

Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.