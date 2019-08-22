Bank of China to open branch in Greece by end of 2019

ATHENS (Reuters) - Bank of China (601988.SS), one of the country’s four largest state-owned commercial banks, plans to open a branch in Greece by the end of the year, the Greek foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who met with Bank of China’s head of European operations Zhou Li Hong in Athens, was told by the Chinese executive the bank would open a branch in Greece by the end of 2019, the ministry said.

Bank of China, with total assets of nearly $3 trillion, is present in Luxembourg, France, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Portugal and Britain.