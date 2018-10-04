Greece working on bank bad-loan asset protection scheme: bankers

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has been working on an asset protection scheme to help its banks offload sour loans from their balance sheets and shown it to European Union competition authorities and banking supervisors, bankers close to the matter said on Thursday.

The scheme would involve setting up special purpose vehicles (SPVs) where billions of euros of bad loans would be transferred from bank balance sheets to help speed up the clean-up process.

“There is such a plan that has been prepared by the HFSF bank rescue fund some time ago,” one senior banker told Reuters on Thursday, declining to be named.

“The plan has been shown to the government, European authorities and SSM banking supervision,” the banker said.

The key question remains whether such a plan could get the green light from the EU’s DG Competition or hit a brick wall as a form of state aid.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), the bank rescue fund that owns stakes in Greek banks after taking part in three recapitalizations, would not confirm whether such a scheme was ready to go into operation if it gets EU clearance.

“All this talk about an asset protection scheme is ideas, thoughts that the fund exchanges with stakeholders. There is no final, concrete plan,” an HFSF official told Reuters.

A senior government official said that Athens was “not looking into such solutions soon”, adding that bank fundamentals did not justify Wednesday’s selloff which saw bank shares tumble 8 percent, led by a hefty drop in shares of Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT).

The Greek bank association has not seen details of the scheme, which media reports suggested could involve state guarantees on bonds issued by the SPVs and sold to distressed debt funds.

“I am not aware of any discussion going on these days between the Greek government and (EU) institutions on solutions that would involve state guarantees,” said a European Union official.

Should such a plan for sour loan disposals get EU clearance it would help banks shrink their mountain of so-called non-performing exposures (NPEs), or bad loans, faster.

Bad loans are the biggest challenge facing the Greek banking sector. At the end of June they had fallen by 4.1 percent from the first quarter to 88.6 billion euros ($102 billion) or 47.6 percent of banks’ overall loan book.

Banks have been under regulatory pressure to tackle the bad debt problem, which restricts their ability to expand credit and help the economy’s recovery.

Greek lenders had bad loans totaling 14.5 billion euros or 5.5 percent of all their loans, when the global financial crisis began in 2008.

Bad loans then soared to 106.9 billion euros or 50.5 percent of all loans by the end of June 2016.

Banks have agreed with ECB regulators to take steps to shrink them to 64.6 billion euro by the end of 2019, meaning the NPE ratio would fall to 35.2 percent of all loans on their books.