ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s finance minister said on Thursday the challenge of wrestling down non performing loans at the country’s commercial banks was ‘totally manageable’.

FILE PHOTO: Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos attends an eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Euclid Tsakalotos told lawmakers all Greek bank had reached and exceeded targets set on reducing their stockpile of bad loans.