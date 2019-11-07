Greek competition commission probes banks on fee practices: banking sources

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s competition commission launched a probe into fee and commission practices in the country’s banks on Thursday, two bankers with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The probe was launched simultaneously at all of the country’s big banks with inspectors dispatched to head offices, the sources said.

The competition commission declined any immediate comment.

The body is looking into whether banks colluded on fees charged for bank transactions, one of the sources said.

“They are after us on the fees being charged,” one of the bankers told Reuters. “We were not allowed to leave the premises and they are copying the hard disks of all computers.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had discussed fees with banks last month, and had urged them to revoke increases in charges they had announced for a series of services, government officials said at the time.