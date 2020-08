FILE PHOTO: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gestures as he meets with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Athens, Greece, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will make adjustments to his cabinet to make it more effective, his office said on Tuesday.

The government spokesman is expected to announce the changes, at 1200 (0900 GMT), Mitsotakis’ office said.