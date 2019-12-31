Greece says eight abducted as tanker stormed off Cameroon

ATHENS (Reuters) - Eight people were abducted and one person injured during an armed raid overnight on a Greek-registered tanker anchored off Cameroon, Greek authorities said on Tuesday.

Greece’s shipping ministry said the ‘Happy Lady’ tanker was two nautical miles off the port of Limboh in Cameroon when it was stormed by individuals who were armed.

Five Greeks, two people from the Philippines and a Ukrainian were kidnapped and a Greek national injured, the ministry said in a statement.

The tanker has a crew of 28.