Greece postpones Athens Riviera casino bid deadline by a month

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has given potential suitors one more month to bid for a license to build and operate a casino resort on the Athens Riviera, the country’s gaming commission said on Monday.

The commission had set a May 31 deadline for the submission of offers to build and operate a casino along with a luxury hotel, conference and recreation facilities on a sprawling disused airport in Hellenikon.

It extended the deadline to June 28, without giving a reason for the delay.

The casino license is key to the start of an 8 billion euro project by Lamda Development backed by China’s Fosun and Arab funds to turn 620 hectares of wasteland at the former Hellenikon airport into a complex of luxury homes, hotels and a yachting marina.

Beset by serious delays, Hellenikon is part of a post-bailout agreement between Athens and its international creditors and is expected to boost state coffers by hundreds of millions of euros and create thousands of jobs in the coming years.