FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 23, 2018 / 11:29 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Greek authorities seize 11 kg of heroin at Athens airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek authorities have seized 11 kg of heroin hidden in the luggage of a British citizen at Athens International Airport, police said on Friday.

A photo provided by the Greek police shows 11 kilos of heroin hidden in the suitcase of a British citizen, that was seized at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece, March 23, 2018. Greek Police Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Police said the 38-year-old man, who flew to Athens from the Pakistani city of Lahore via Doha, is part of a broader heroin ring trafficking drugs from Asian countries to Greece. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Authorities also confiscated 300 euros, 84,000 Pakistani rupees ($730) and two cellphones.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.