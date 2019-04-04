Greek, Danish PMs urge Britain to break Brexit impasse

Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen speaks during a meeting with his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, April 4, 2019.REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) - British political parties need to work together to find a solution to Brexit, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen said after meeting in Athens on Thursday.

Tsipras said the two leaders were “surprised” at the weakness of the British political system to reach a common position on the issue and that until the last minute European Union countries should exert efforts to avert a no-deal Brexit.