Greece expects growth, high surplus in post-bailout budget

People make their way on the main Syntagma square with the parliament building seen in the background in Athens, Greece, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece on Wednesday projected its economy would grow by 2.5 percent next year, as it submitted its first post-bailout budget to parliament promising to return a high surplus.

Presenting its 2019 budget, vetted and approved by the European Commission, Athens said it would outperform on its primary surplus targets for the fifth year running, returning a surplus of 3.6 percent of economic output.

The government also saw the country’s debt at 167.8 percent of GDP next year from 180.4 this year.