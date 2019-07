FILE PHOTO: Finance Minister Christos Staikouras attends the first meeting of the new cabinet in the parliament building in Athens, Greece July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/File Photo

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s new conservative government will seek to speed up economic growth and maintain healthy public finances, the country’s Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told an economic conference on Tuesday.

“Our central strategic goal is the expansion of the economy at higher rates, with healthy public finances and a steady banking sector,” the minister said.