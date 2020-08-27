Greek parliament ratifies maritime accord with Egypt

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek parliament ratified an accord defining maritime boundaries between Greece and Egypt on Thursday, amid rising tensions with neighbouring Turkey over energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

The pact, which was sealed earlier this month and has already been ratified by Egypt’s parliament, was approved by a majority of Greek lawmakers.

The Athens-Cairo agreement has angered Turkey which says that it infringes on its own continental shelf. The agreement also overlaps with maritime zones Turkey agreed with Libya last year, decried as illegal by Greece.