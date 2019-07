Newly appointed Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis signs the protocol, following his swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Greece July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday named his cabinet, picking Christos Staikouras as his government’s finance minister.

Mitsotakis, whose conservative New Democracy party won an outright majority with 158 seats in the 300-seat legislature, appointed Nikos Dendias to head the foreign ministry.