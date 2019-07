Leader of New Democracy conservative party and winner of Greek general election Kyriakos Mitsotakis is sworn in as prime minister during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Greece July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s New Democracy party leader Kyrikos Mitsotakis was sworn in as prime minister on Monday after a landslide victory in snap elections on a platform of investments, lower taxes and jobs.

Mitsotakis will likely face an uphill battle squaring his promises with fiscal targets agreed with lenders.