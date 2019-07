People celebrate outside New Democracy conservative party's headquarters, after the general election in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Elpida Kafantari

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek opposition conservatives New Democracy led in snap elections, according to a projection from the Greek interior ministry.

New Democracy had 39.8% of the vote while Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s Syriza got 31.5 %, the ministry projections showed.