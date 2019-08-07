Greece, Israel, U.S., Cyprus agree to boost cooperation in energy

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece, Israel, Cyprus and the United States agreed to enhance cooperation in energy, cyber and infrastructure security, Greek Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Wednesday after ministers of the four countries met in Athens.

Cypriot Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis told reporters he had received assurances by his counterparts of full support over his country’s right to search for natural resources.

U.S. Assistant Energy Secretary Frank Fannon said energy could become a bridge for broader political stability in the region.