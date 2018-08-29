FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 12:57 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Greek passenger ferry docks at Piraeus after fire; no injuries reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A passenger ferry with 1,016 people onboard arrived at the port of Piraeus in the early hours on Wednesday after it reported a fire while en route to Chania, on the island of Crete, and was forced to return, the Greek coast guard said.

Smoke rises from the Eleftherios Venizelos ferry as a firefighting vessel tries to extinguish a fire on the ferry, at the port of Piraeus, Greece, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

There were no immediate reports of injuries, a coast guard official told Reuters.

Slideshow (10 Images)

The Eleftherios Venizelos, carrying 875 passengers and 141 crew, was sailing off the island of Hydra when it notified the coast guard around midnight (2100 GMT) that a car parking compartment had caught fire.

The ferry has docked in Piraeus and passengers are leaving the vessel, the official said.

A Reuters witness saw passengers in lifejackets walking down a sideway stair, while fumes were still coming out of the ship. Firefighters were deployed at the pier.

Reporting by Alkis Konstantinidis and Vassilis Triandafyllou; Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Sandra Maler and Richard Pullin

