Greek government's majority not threatened by MP resignation: spokesman

ATHENS (Reuters) - The resignation of a lawmaker from the Greek government’s junior partner, the Independent Greeks party, does not pose a threat to the ruling coalition, the government’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The ruling majority is not threatened but is absolutely stable,” Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said after the resignation of MP George Lazaridis from the right wing party, which reduced the coalition’s majority to 152 in the 300-seat parliament.