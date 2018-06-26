FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 26, 2018 / 12:01 PM / in 2 hours

Greek government's majority not threatened by MP resignation: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The resignation of a lawmaker from the Greek government’s junior partner, the Independent Greeks party, does not pose a threat to the ruling coalition, the government’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The ruling majority is not threatened but is absolutely stable,” Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said after the resignation of MP George Lazaridis from the right wing party, which reduced the coalition’s majority to 152 in the 300-seat parliament.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.