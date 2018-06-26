Greek coalition government's majority drops after lawmaker defects

ATHENS (Reuters) - The Greek coalition government’s majority fell to 152 lawmakers in the 300 seat parliament on Tuesday after a member of the right-wing Independent Greeks (ANEL) party resigned.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras talks to the press after an emergency European Union leaders summit on immigration at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/File Photo

ANEL lawmakers had openly disagreed with leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras over an accord he brokered to end a long-running dispute with neighboring Macedonia over the name of the Balkan state.

The move follows another Independent Greeks lawmaker’s expulsion from the right-wing party after he sided with New Democracy on a no-confidence motion brought against Tsipras on June 16.

Tsipras survived the no-confidence motion brought by the conservative opposition New Democracy party. Political opponents had accused Tsipras of making too many concessions over the deal.

ANEL lawmaker George Lazaridis had voted against the no-confidence motion.

Greece had been in dispute with Macedonia since 1991 over the former Yugoslav republic’s name, arguing it could imply territorial claims over the Greek province of Macedonia and an appropriation of ancient Greek culture and civilization.