Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras walks to the podium to address lawmakers during a parliamentary session before a confidence vote in Athens, Greece, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday winning a vote of confidence was a vote for stability in the country.

“Today the Greek parliament gave a vote of confidence in stability.. We received a vote of confidence with our only concern to continue to address the needs and interests of the Greek people,” Tsipras told journalists.”