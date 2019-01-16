Greek Prime Minister wins vote of confidence from parliament

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session before a confidence vote in Athens, Greece, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras won a confidence vote on Wednesday, which will pave the way for parliament to ratify an accord he agreed last year with Skopje to end a long dispute over Macedonia’s name.

Tsipras clinched the support of 151 lawmakers in the 300 seat parliament, meeting the threshold he had set to avoid calling an early election.

He called the confidence vote on Sunday, after his right-wing coalition partner Panos Kammenos resigned in protest over the accord.