Greek police find body of missing Briton on Ikaria island

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek police have found the body of a missing 35-year-old British astrophysicist missing since Monday in a ravine on the Greek island of Ikaria, they said on Wednesday.

Natalie Christopher, an astrophysicist from London who resides in Nicosia, had been reported missing by her partner after she failed to return from a run on Monday morning.

Authorities launched a search operation on Monday afternoon involving police, the fire brigade and a helicopter.

“The body of the 35-year-old British national was found by search teams at a ravine about 20 meters deep,” Greek police said, confirming earlier reports by Greek state TV ERT. It did not provide further details.

Christopher’s disappearance had prompted a massive campaign on social media with friends pleading for information on her whereabouts.

Christopher was well-known for her peace activism in ethnically-split Cyprus and was also a campaigner for more women in under-represented scientific fields.

She was a keen sports enthusiast, running summer camps to get more girls into sports.