ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece and Italy will sign an agreement on maritime zones on Tuesday, the country’s foreign affairs ministry said.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio is expected to meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens around 0900 GMT.