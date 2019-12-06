World News
Turkey says Greek expulsion of Libyan envoy is 'outrageous'

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey condemned on Friday a decision by Greece to expel the Libyan ambassador in response to an accord between Libya and Turkey that maps out a sea boundary between the two countries close to the Greek island of Crete.

“Expelling an ambassador just because of the (agreement) that we signed is not a mature behavior in diplomacy. This is outrageous,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in televised comments during a visit to Rome.

