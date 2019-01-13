Greek right-wing coalition partner says will not back government in a confidence vote

FILE PHOTO: Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos attends a cabinet meeting at the parliament in Athens, Greece, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek right-wing coalition partner Panos Kammenos said on Sunday he would not support Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in a confidence vote in parliament.

Kammenos, whose Independent Greeks party props up the government, resigned on Sunday from the defense minister’s post in protest at a deal ending a long running dispute with Macedonia over its name.

It was not immediately clear if six other lawmakers from Kammenos’ party will do the same. Tsipras said he would request a confidence vote following Kammenos’ resignation.